Air India passengers onboard Gatwick-Amritsar flight face water leakage inside cabin

New Delhi: Passengers onboard an Air India flight from Gatwick to Amritsar faced water leakage inside the aircraft last week and the airline has expressed regret over the incident.

A short video of water leaking from the overhead area of the Air India aircraft was posted on social media.

In a statement on Thursday, an Air India spokesperson said flight AI169 operating from Gatwick to Amritsar on November 24 had developed a rare occurrence of condensation adjustment inside the cabin.