Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Air India plane crash | Technical failure and bird hit could be causes, say experts

Though sabotage has not been ruled out by experts, they pointed out that panic must not be created without proper technical information on hand.
Mrityunjay Bose
Last Updated : 12 June 2025, 14:28 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 12 June 2025, 14:28 IST
India NewsAir IndiaIndiaPlane CrashTragedy

Follow us on :

Follow Us