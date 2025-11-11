<p>As the national capital's air quality plunges into 'severe' category, the Centre on Tuesday invoked stricter anti-pollution measures under Stage III of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP). </p><p>Due to calm winds and unfavourable weather conditions, Delhi average Air Quality Index (AQI) rose sharply from 362 on Monday to 425 on Tuesday. </p><p>In addition to the actions already enforced under Stages I and II of GRAP, the implementation of Stage III curbs will include a ban on non-essential construction work and closure of stone crushers and mining activities.</p> .Delhi wakes up to 'very poor' air quality on Diwali morning, GRAP Stage 2 curbs kick in.<p>Classes up to Class 5 are required to shift to hybrid mode under Stage 3. Parents and students have the option to choose online education wherever available.</p><p>Under Stage 3, the use of BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel cars (4-wheelers) is restricted in Delhi and nearby NCR districts. Persons with disabilities are exempt.</p><p>During winters, the Delhi-NCR region enforces restrictions under GRAP, which categorises air quality into four stages - Stage I (Poor, AQI 201-300), Stage II (Very Poor, AQI 301-400), Stage III (Severe, AQI 401-450), and Stage IV (Severe Plus, AQI above 450).</p><p><em>(with PTI inputs)</em></p>