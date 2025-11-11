Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiadelhi

Delhi gasps as AQI turns 'severe'; GRAP-III imposed

Due to calm winds and unfavourable weather conditions, Delhi average Air Quality Index (AQI) rose sharply from 362 on Monday to 425 on Tuesday.
Last Updated : 11 November 2025, 05:07 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 11 November 2025, 05:07 IST
India NewsDelhiAir PollutionPollution

Follow us on :

Follow Us