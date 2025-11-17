<p>Air India said on Monday it will restart flights to China from New Delhi after nearly six years come February 2026, and was planning to launch a Mumbai–Shanghai route later next year.</p><p>The development is subject to regulatory approvals, the carrier said.</p><p>Last Month, China's Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport announced the resumption of flights between the two nations, ending an over five years halt and signaling cautious easing of bilateral tensions.</p><p>"The reinstatement of Air India’s services to Shanghai follows recent India-China diplomatic agreements that restored the air links paused in early 2020," Air India said in a statement.</p>.Direct flights between Kolkata and China's Guangzhou resumes.<p>Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited China earlier this year, for the first time in seven years, to attend a meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation regional security bloc.</p><p>Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping agreed that India and China were development partners, not rivals, and discussed ways to strengthen trade ties amid global tariff uncertainty.</p>