Air India's Delhi-Chicago flight diverted to Canada following bomb threat

"Flight AI127 operating from Delhi to Chicago on October 15, 2024, was the subject of a security threat posted online and, as a precautionary measure, has landed at Iqaluit Airport in Canada.
PTI
Last Updated : 15 October 2024, 12:10 IST

Published 15 October 2024, 12:10 IST
