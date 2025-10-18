Menu
Air India's Milan-Delhi flight cancelled on Friday after Dreamliner tech issue

Most of the passengers have been rebooked in flight on October 20, which is also Diwali.
Last Updated : 18 October 2025, 17:15 IST
Published 18 October 2025, 17:15 IST
India NewsDelhiAir IndiaMilan

