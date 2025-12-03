<p>Following a disruption in check-in systems across Indian<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=airports"> airports</a> on Tuesday evening, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=air%20india">Air India</a> said that the third-party system was now functioning normally. </p><p>"The third party system has been fully restored, and check-in at all airports is functioning normally. All our flights are operating as per schedule," the airline said in post on X at 10.41 pm.</p>.<p>On Tuesday, Air India and other airlines were delayed due to a glitch in check-in systems at various airports across India. The issue persisted for around 45 minutes.</p><p>"A third-party system disruption has been affecting check-in systems at various airports, resulting in delays across multiple airlines, including Air India," Air India said in a post on social media platform X at 9.49 pm.</p>.DGCA probes Air India after plane flown repeatedly without safety certificate.<p>The airline had also said that airport teams were working to ensure a smooth check-in experience for all passengers and while the system is progressively getting restored and had advised passengers to check their flight status before leaving to the airport. </p><p><strong>Technical glitch at Delhi airport last month</strong></p><p>Last month, in a similar incident at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi, over 400 domestic and international flights were delayed after a technical issue in the Automatic Message Switching System (AMSS). </p><p>The disruption affected major airlines, including Air India, Indigo, and SpiceJet, and led to longer queues and slower operations. </p><p>The technical glitch was detected in the IP-based AMSS system, following which a review meeting was conducted by the Secretary, MoCA, with Chairman AAI, Member ANS, and other officials, and necessary directions were given to address the issues.</p>