Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
×
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Air India's Toronto-Delhi flight gets bomb threat; flight lands safely in national capital

The message was received at around 11.30 am when the flight, operated with a Boeing 777 aircraft, was mid-air and was little over four hours away from Delhi, the sources said.
Last Updated : 13 November 2025, 14:16 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 13 November 2025, 14:16 IST
India NewsDelhiAir IndiaBomb threat

Follow us on :

Follow Us