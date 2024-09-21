Air Marshal Amar Preet Singh appointed as next Chief of Air Staff

The Government has appointed Air Marshal Amar Preet Singh, PVSM, AVSM, presently serving as Vice Chief of Air Staff, as the next Chief of Air Staff, in the rank of Air Chief Marshal, with effect from the afternoon of September 30, 2024.

The present Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Vivek Ram Chaudhari, PVSM, AVSM, VM, ADC demits office on September 30, 2024.

