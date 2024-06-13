Ajit Doval reappointed as National Security Advisor, P K Mishra retained as principal secy to PM Modi

Both Doval and Mishra have been given the rank of Cabinet Minister in the Table of Precedence. Their appointments are co-terminus with the term of the Prime Minister or until further orders, the Department of Personnel and Training, which issued the orders, said.

Their appointments have come into effect from June 10.

Ex-bureaucrats Amit Khare and Tarun Kapoor will function as Advisors to the Prime Minister. The decisions were taken by the Prime Minister-led Appointments Committee of the Cabinet and notified on Thursday. They have been accorded the rank and scale of Secretary and their appointment is on contract basis for a period of two years from June 10 or until further orders.