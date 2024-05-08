Akasa Air increases weight limit of pets in cabin from 7kg to 10 kg

"As part of the enhancements, Akasa Air now allows customers to travel with pets weighing up to 10 kg (including the weight of the container) in the cabin -- an increase from the previous limit of 7 kg. This change has been introduced keeping customer feedback in mind, reflecting the airline's commitment to continuously enhance its services to meet the evolving travel needs of its customers," the airline said in a release.

In the cargo, pets weighing up to 32 kg are allowed by Akasa Air.

According to the release, the airline has carried more than 3,200 pets since the service was launched in November 2022.

Among Indian carriers, apart from Akasa Air, only Air India allows carrying of pets in the cabin while SpiceJet permits carriage of pets in cargo. Currently, IndiGo and Air India Express do not permit carriage of pets in flights.

However, Air India Express allows passengers travelling with service animals.