Akhand Bharat will be reality before today's youngsters get old: RSS chief Bhagwat

To a question about the claims that the RSS did not hoist the national flag at its headquarters in Mahal area here from 1950 to 2002, Bhagwat said, "Every year on August 15 and January 26 we hoist the national flag, wherever we are. There is flag-hoisting at both our campuses in Mahal and Reshimbagh in Nagpur. People should not ask this question to us."

He then recalled an incident during the Congress's Tejpur convention near Jalgaon in 1933 when Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru hoisted the national flag on an 80-feet pole.