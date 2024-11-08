Akhilesh Yadav attacks BJP on demonetisation anniversary

<p>Lucknow: Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Friday attacked the ruling BJP on the eighth anniversary of demonetisation, alleging the party has destroyed the country's economy through its policies and programmes.</p>.<p>Yadav said that an entire chapter will be written on demonetisation in black letters in the history of Indian economy.</p>.<p>"Rupee hit a new all-time low against the dollar yesterday, a day before the eighth anniversary of demonetisation. People are asking whether this happened due to the failure of demonetisation or the negative policies of the BJP," he said in a post on X in Hindi.</p>.<p>He wondered if the BJP would give it a spin and say that it's not rupee that has fallen but the dollar which has gained strength.</p>.<p>"The BJP turned the 'arthvyavstha' into anarth-vyavstha," he said, accusing the ruling party of ill-managing and ruining the country's economy.</p>.<p>He said the falling rupee has caused resentment among people against the BJP.</p>.<p>The rupee dropped 5 paise to hit a new all-time low of 84.37 (provisional) against the US dollar on Friday, weighed down by persistent foreign fund outflows and a muted trend in domestic equities.</p>