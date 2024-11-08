Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Akhilesh Yadav attacks BJP on demonetisation anniversary

Yadav said that an entire chapter will be written on demonetisation in black letters in the history of Indian economy.
PTI
Last Updated : 08 November 2024, 12:54 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 08 November 2024, 12:54 IST
India NewsBJPIndian PoliticsAkhilesh YadavDemonetisation

Follow us on :

Follow Us