<p>Taking note of the alarming rise in dog bite cases, the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/supreme-court">Supreme Court</a> on Friday ordered the removal of stray dogs from institutions like schools, hospitals and bus stands.</p><p>The court ordered that the dogs picked up from these areas must not be released to the same spot.</p><p>A bench of Justices Vikram Nath, Sandeep Mehta and NV Anjaria passed the order in the suo motu case. The court directed that the local bodies must carry out periodic inspections to ensure that no stray dog habitat exists in such premises.</p><p>The bench asked the authorities, including the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), to undertake a joint drive to identify stretches of highways where stray animals are frequently found.</p><p>It fixed the matter for further hearing on January 13.</p><p>On November 3, the apex court said it will pass interim directions to tackle the issue of "grave menace" of dog bites in institutional areas, where employees feed and encourage stray dogs.</p>