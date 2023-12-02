JOIN US
india

LIVE
India Political Updates: All-party meet to take place today ahead of Winter Session of Parliament

Track all the latest political updates, only with DH!
Last Updated 02 December 2023, 02:14 IST

Highlights
01:3702 Dec 2023

All-party meet to take place today ahead of Winter Session of Parliament

01:4401 Dec 2023

We are not scared of this FIR. We know that the police act as a TMC party member. But we are not scared, says West Bengal BJP president Dr Sukanta Majumdar on FIRs registered against BJP MLAs

01:4401 Dec 2023

BJP MLAs 'purify' Ambedkar statue at assembly with 'Gangajal' after TMC protest led by Mamata

(Published 02 December 2023, 02:14 IST)
India News

