All-women mountaineering team scale Mt Sudarshan

The elevation of Sudarshan Parbat is 6,529 metres (21,421 ft) and its prominence is 456 metres (1,496 ft).

The P Cube Mt. Sudarshan Expedition 2023 was flagged off in August in Pune.

Expedition leader Smita Kariwadekar, on September 6th, at 12:45 PM, unfurled the Indian tricolor and the Maharashtra flag at the summit of Sudarshan.

This remarkable feat makes Giripremi's women's team the first such team from India.