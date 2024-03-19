All you need to know about OSD Bros Travels: The Mumbai-based firm behind 'cheap visas' to Russia

Days after the CBI busted human trafficking networks that were allegedly sending Indian youth to the conflict zone after promising lucrative jobs, a Malad-based company in Mumbai that operates by name OSD Bros Travels & Visa Services Pvt Ltd is being investigated by the CBI for misusing student visas to allegedly push Indians into Russia’s war against Ukraine.

According to a report in the Indian Express, the company used multiple promotional video on their Youtube channel to lure students.

In one the videos posted on their Youtube channel, a sales executive of OSD Bros Travels is heard saying, “Jo cheez chhe (6) hazaar ki thi aaj woh 10,000 mein mil rahi hai (What was available for Rs 6,000 is now costing Rs 10,000)”, while another executive was heard saying: "Never shop at the mall, but go to the sabzi mandi (wholesale market) for sasta (cheap) and fresh maal (stuff)." The person refers to Russia as "sabzi mandi". There were also several sexual innuendo in the videos.