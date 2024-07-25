Allowing States to collect tax on mineral rights will lead to unhealthy competition, says Justice Nagarathna who gave dissenting view

New Delhi: Justice B V Nagarathna, who differed with the majority view on the States' competence to impose tax on minerals land, on Thursday said allowing such a collection of cess would lead to unhealthy competition and even an uneven increase in cost of minerals.

In her separate judgement, she said if royalty is not held to be a tax and covered under the provisions of the MMDR Act, 1957, it would imply that despite Entry 54 – List I and the declaration made in Section 2 of the MMDR Act, and Section 9, 9A and other provisions thereof, taxes on mineral rights could be imposed by the states over and above payment of royalty on a holder of a mining lease.

"This would also mean that the limitation that the Parliament has made by law on the taxing power of a State explicitly stated in Entry 50 – List II would be given a go by," she said.