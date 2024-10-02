Amid probe against Isha Foundation, here is Sadhguru's opinion on condition of women in India

<p>A controversy is brewing in the country regarding Isha Foundation chief Jaggi Vasudev, popularly known as <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/sadhguru-jaggi-vasudev">Sadhguru</a> after the Madras High Court asked why he is encouraging women to live the life of hermits.</p><p>The observation came during hearing in a case where a man from Tamil Nadu had alleged that his two daughters were being held captive at the ashram. </p><p>In its response, the Isha Foundation said in a statement that the two women have clearly stated that they are staying at Isha Yoga Centre out of their own volition. “Now that the matter is seized by the court, we hope truth will prevail and there is an end to all the unnecessary controversies created."</p>.Tamil Nadu police launch inquiry against Sadhguru's Isha Foundation after Madras High Court order.<p>Tamil Nadu Police also on Tuesday launched an inquiry against Isha Foundation, a day after the HC sought a status report on all criminal cases registered against the organisation.</p><p>In light of this case, let us go back to an <a href="https://isha.sadhguru.org/en/wisdom/article/women-and-freedom" rel="nofollow">article</a> Sadhguru had written on the condition of Indian women back in 2016.</p><p>In his article, Vasudev says that despite worshipping goddesses across the country and calling the country 'Bharat Mata,' Indians are "beginning to treat women as second class citizens in many ways – with infanticide, feticide and all these things, almost as an unwanted gender."</p><p>Vasudev opines that the problem arises because we distinguish between genders, and after a time, "every distinction is made into a discrimination."</p><p>He also urges his readers to not equate women with sexuality alone since "Gender has a role to play in our lives, but it is not everything."</p>.Tirupati laddu row: Sadhguru, Ravi Shankar call for action, say 'devotees should run temples'.<p>Vasudev says, "In this obscene reality that we have established today, in the minds of almost 90% of the population, a woman means sexuality. This has to be taken away, otherwise a woman will never have a dignified existence on this planet."</p><p>The last part of his article has the subheading "Don’t Fight for Women’s Rights". Here, Vasudev is of the opinion that it is more essential to 'create a better humanity' than fight for women's rights. "If we do this, then if there is strife on the street tomorrow, once again the male will rule. If there is a war-like situation, once again women will go back to the attic or basement," he says.</p> <p><em>With DHNS inputs</em></p>