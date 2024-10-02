Amid West Asia tensions, Indian Navy’s training ships arrive in Iran

<p>The ships of Indian Navy’s First Training Squadron (1TS) - INS Tir, INS Shardul and ICGS Veera arrived at the port city of Bandar Abbas, Iran as a part of the long range training deployment in the Persian Gulf. </p><p>The visit signifies a vital step in strengthening maritime cooperative engagement and fostering mutual understanding. </p><p>This comes amid escalating West Asia tensions after Iran fired more than 180 ballistic missiles on Tuesday, in its biggest ever military blow against Israel. Iran said early on Wednesday that its missile attack on Israel was finished barring further provocation, while Israel and the US promised to retaliate against Tehran's escalation as fears of a wider war intensified.</p><p>The ships were escorted by IRI Naval ship Zereh into harbour and they received a ceremonial welcome on jetty by dignitaries from IRI Navy's First Naval District and the Indian Navy.</p>.<p>During the visit, the ships will engage in activities aimed at enhancing maritime security and interoperability between the Indian Navy and IRI Navy. </p><p>Professional exchanges, cross training visits, wreath laying, friendly sports fixtures and Maritime Partnership Exercise (MPX) are planned during the ship's stay, an Indian Navy spokesperson said.</p>.Israel vows response after Iran hits it with salvo of ballistic missiles.<p>Earlier, the Iranian Training Flotilla ships Bushehr and Tonb had visited Mumbai on March 24 as part of training interaction. </p><p>IRI Naval Ship Dena had also participated in the multilateral Naval Exercise MILAN 24 in February 24. </p><p>This visit underscores India's commitment to maritime cooperation with regional states in line with the vision of SAGAR (Security & Growth for All in the Region).</p><p><em>(With Reuters inputs)</em></p>