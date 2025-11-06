<p>New York: US President <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/donald-trump">Donald Trump</a> has mocked New York City's Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani, referring to him as “whatever the hell his name is”, while asserting that Americans now face a stark choice between "communism and common sense" following the November 4 elections.</p><p>Addressing the America Business Forum Miami in Florida on Wednesday, a day after Mamdani, an Indian-origin Democratic socialist, was elected as New York City’s first Muslim and South Asian mayor, Trump said when he was elected to his second term in office on November 5 last year, the American people had "restored" their sovereignty but "lost a little bit" of it with the mayoral election on Tuesday.</p><p>"But we will take care of it. Don't worry about it," he said, warning, “you watch what happens in New York, terrible... I hope it doesn't happen, but you're going to see it.”</p>.It was a very angry speech: Trump on New York City Mayor-elect Mamdani’s victory address.<p>"...and Mandami, whatever the hell his name is in New York... thinks it’s wonderful to have men playing in women's sports,” Trump said, drawing boos and jeers from the audience.</p><p>Trump, who had earlier warned that Mamdani's victory would bring a "complete and total economic and social disaster" to New York City, accused Democrats of installing a communist in the largest US city.</p><p>“If you want to see what Congressional Democrats wish to do to America, just look at the result of yesterday's election in New York, where their party installed a communist as the mayor of the largest city in the nation,” he said.</p><p>The US president said after Tuesday’s results, “the decision facing all Americans could not be more clear. We have a choice between communism and common sense. Does that make sense to you? Common sense? It's common sense or communism.”</p><p>He said communism hasn't worked in the past.</p><p>“Our opponents are offering an economic nightmare. We're delivering an economic miracle,” Trump said, adding that while he used to warn against electing socialists, “we skipped socialist and put in a communist instead”.</p><p>The Republican leader said his opponents are hell bent on turning America into a communist Cuba, socialist Venezuela, and "you see what happened to those places".</p><p>Cautioning that Democrats have become "so extreme”, Trump quipped that Miami could soon become a "refuge" for those fleeing communism in New York City.</p><p>Despite his attacks, the president expressed affection for his home city, saying, "I love New York... we had the telltale signs of trouble because we had a guy named de Blasio”.</p><p>Trump was referring to former New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, a member of the Democratic Party.</p><p>He reiterated that under his leadership, the US is not going communist in any way, shape or form.</p><p>“We’ll stop it. We're going to stop it. Stop this nonsense,” he said, adding that between a communist or a thug, the people “took the communist. It's pretty amazing. We could have done a little better in terms of candidates”.</p><p>“But the communists, Marxists, socialists and globalists had their chance, and they delivered nothing but disaster. And now let's see how a communist does in New York. We're going to see how that works out,” Trump said.</p><p>The president, however, added that he “will help them. We want New York to be successful. We'll help them a little bit, maybe”.</p><p>Meanwhile, in his fiery victory speech, Mamdani, who has been a vocal critic of Trump, said New York “will remain a city built by immigrants, powered by immigrants, and, as of tonight, led by an immigrant”.</p><p>“After all, if anyone can show a nation betrayed by Donald Trump how to defeat him, it is the city that gave rise to him. And if there is any way to terrify a despot, it is by dismantling the very conditions that allowed him to accumulate power,” he said to thunderous applause.</p><p>"Donald Trump, since I know you’re watching, I have four words for you: turn the volume up," he said, adding, "To get to any of us, you will have to get through all of us."</p>