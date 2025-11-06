<p>Mumbai: The rupee appreciated 8 paise to 88.62 against the US dollar in early trade on Thursday amid a weak American currency and lower level of crude oil prices overseas.</p>.<p>Positive sentiment in domestic equity markets also supported the Indian currency even though selling pressure from foreign investors prevented a sharp gain, forex traders said.</p>.<p>At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 88.51 and went up to 88.49 before trading at 88.62 against the greenback in early deals, up 8 paise from its previous closing level.</p>.OpenAI is not working on an IPO yet, CFO says.<p>The domestic unit had settled with a gain of 7 paise at 88.70 against the dollar on Tuesday. The foreign exchange markets were closed on Wednesday on account of the Prakash Gurpurab holiday.</p>.<p>Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, fell 0.16 per cent to 99.90.</p>.<p>Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, rose marginally by 0.17 per cent to USD 63.63 per barrel in futures trading.</p>.<p>In the domestic equity market, Sensex climbed 321.81 points or 0.39 per cent to 83,780.96 in early trade while Nifty rose 57.05 points or 0.22 per cent to 25,654.70.</p>.<p>Foreign institutional investors sold equities worth Rs 1,067.01 crore on Tuesday, according to exchange data. </p>