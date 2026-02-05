Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusinessmarkets

Stock markets snap 3-day rally; Sensex tumbles 504 points

After starting the trade on a bearish note, the 30-share BSE Sensex further dropped 503.76 points or 0.60% to settle at 83,313.93. During the day, it tanked 666.07 points or 0.79% to 83,151.62.
Last Updated : 05 February 2026, 10:52 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 05 February 2026, 10:52 IST
Business NewsMarketsSensexNiftyBSENSENSE NiftyBSE Sensex

Follow us on :

Follow Us