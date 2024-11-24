Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

An emergency: A strained paramedical network

Across India’s hospitals, inadequate staffing of nurses and paramedics hinders the delivery of quality healthcare.
alyan Ray
Kalyan Ray
Last Updated : 23 November 2024, 20:31 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
.
.

(With inputs from Raghunath in Thiruv thapuram, Pavan Kuma in Hubballi, S N V Sudh in Hyderabad, Udbhavi Balakrishna in Bengaluru and Zulfikar Majid in Srinagar)

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 23 November 2024, 20:31 IST
India NewsHealthcarehospitalsSpecialsInSightparamedicals

Follow us on :

Follow Us