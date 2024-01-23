Massive fire guts market in Middle Andaman

Port Blair: A massive fire gutted the Rangat Market in Middle Andaman in the early hours of Tuesday, officials said.

Nearly 40-50 shops were gutted in the blaze, they said.

"We received a call around 1.15 am about the fire. We immediately responded with five fire tenders but the blaze spread rapidly due to the wooden structures of the market," Rahul Nair, Sub-divisional Police Officer of Rangat, said.