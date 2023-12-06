Andaman inviting investors for tourism projects; to open uninhabited Aves Island for travellers

"We are confident that with the active collaboration of the private sector, the projects proposed to be implemented in PPP mode will succeed in bringing world-class sustainable tourism infrastructure and put Andaman and Nicobar Islands on the global tourism circuit. It will contribute to the socio-economic development of the islands and its people", she said.

To bring the Andaman and Nicobar Islands on the global tourist map, the administration has also prepared a Project Information Memorandum (PIM), under the banner of Development of Eco Tourism Projects in Andaman Islands – 2023 for the holistic development of 14 more tourist places, which includes Lalaji Bay beach at Long Island, Ross-Smith Island, Shaheed Dweep spread across North Andaman, Middle Andaman and South Andaman.