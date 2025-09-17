Menu
Andhra minister Nara Lokesh has an enticing offer for BlackBuck as it decides to move out of Bengaluru over bad roads

Responding to co-founder and CEO of BlackBuck Rajesh Yabaji, Lokesh says Visakhapatnam offers better infrastructure and women's safety.
Last Updated : 17 September 2025, 16:04 IST
Published 17 September 2025, 16:04 IST
India NewsBengaluruVisakhapatnamTDPNara LokeshTrending

