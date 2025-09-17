<p>Andhra Pradesh IT Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/nara-lokesh">Nara Lokesh</a> has invited the Bengaluru-based tech company BlackBuck to shift its office to Visakhapatnam, highlighting better infrastructure and women's safety as part of efforts to expand IT firms in the city.</p><p>This comes after co-founder and CEO Rajesh Yabaji, in a post on X on Tuesday, said the company had decided to move out of its office at Bellandur on Bengaluru’s Outer Ring Road (ORR), citing poor commuting conditions and deteriorating road infrastructure.</p><p>Responding to this post, Lokesh said, "Hi Rajesh, can I interest you in relocating your company to Vizag? We are rated among top 5 cleanest cities in India, are building best-in-class infra, and have been rated the safest city for women. Please send me a DM."</p>.<p>Lokesh's attempt to offer Visakhapatnam as an alternative by inviting the company to set shop, however, drew mixed reactions on social media.</p><p>An X user wrote, "Vizag is a great location, kudos to your efforts and all the best for getting more companies located there!!"</p>.<p>Another X user addressed Yabaji in the post and said, "+@YABAJIyou get a amazing bay of bengal view hill top office."</p>.Bengaluru's Sattva Group to invest Rs 1,500 crore in Vizag to develop a 30-acre integrated campus.<p>Another user advised the minister to promote the State capital, Amaravati, over the coastal city. </p><p>"@urssreechowdary @naralokesh single company not coming to Amaravati, without IT how can Amaravati stand like Hyderabad …please bring IT companies Amaravati Mangalagiri area sir …" </p>.<p>Users also drew the Minister's attention to the emerging concerns in Visakhapatnam, saying, "Sir...I like the enthusiasm with which you are asking companies to shift. At the sane time please also have a proper town planning in Vizag. Earlier Vizianagaram to Vizag railway station use to take 1hr, now it takes 2.5hrs. No one wants just another metro."</p><p>Another user used the opportunity to highlight a long-pending infrastructure fix that a road in Visakhapatnam needs. "Sir, I want to highlight this. This is the link road that leads to Rushikonda IT Sez. Opposite Shilpa raman to IT Sez via Mithalapuri Vuda Colony. First can you make sure road is fixed. It's been like this for months," said a social media user. </p>.<p>Recently, Lokesh had conducted a roadshow in London to attract global investors ahead of the CII Partnership Summit in Visakhapatnam.</p>