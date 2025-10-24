<p>Chinnatekur (Kurnool): In one of the worst road tragedies in recent times, at least 19 passengers and one biker were burnt to death when a Bengaluru-bound private sleeper AC bus caught fire in the early hours of Friday near Kurnool in Andhra Pradesh.</p><p>The horrific accident occurred between 3 am and 3:30 am on the Kurnool highway. Preliminary investigations suggested that the mishap resulted from the driver’s negligence. </p><p>According to officials, the bus driver, while attempting to overtake a motorcyclist, hit the two-wheeler and dragged it for several metres. The biker also died taking the total toll of the incident to 20. It was also raining when the incident took place.</p><p>The accident took place near Chinnatekur village in Kallur mandal, close to Ullindakonda Cross, about 20 kilometres from Kurnool town. The fire reportedly started around 3:30 am in the front section of the Bengaluru–Hyderabad-bound V Kaveri Travels bus and quickly engulfed the entire vehicle. As the blaze intensified, 27 passengers managed to break open the emergency exit and escape with minor injuries. The injured were shifted to Kurnool Government Hospital for treatment.</p><p>Local police and fire department officials rushed to the scene and launched rescue and recovery operations. Witnesses said a few locals and passersby tried to extinguish the flames before fire tenders arrived, but the bus was already engulfed in fire by the time rescuers reached the spot. </p><p>“I was going to Hyderabad from Puttaparthi on the same highway. As we reached the spot at that time there was a heavy traffic jam and commotion. A good Samaritan had sent six people who escaped from the bus in his own vehicle to the Kurnool hospital. There was heavy traffic jam even at that hour,” said a passerby Hyma Reddy.</p>.<p>A senior police official told <em>DH</em> that the bus dragged the motorcycle for nearly 200 metres, and friction near the fuel tank caused sparks that triggered the massive blaze. </p><p>“We suspect the driver, to avoid a hit-and-run case, continued driving after hitting the bike. He failed to notice that he was dragging it. Another passerby noticed sparks and alerted the driver, but it was too late,” the official said. </p><p>The flames spread rapidly, reducing the bus to ashes and leaving several bodies charred beyond recognition. The driver reportedly tried to douse the fire with onboard extinguishers but fled after realizing the severity of the blaze.</p><p>Forensic experts have begun collecting DNA samples to identify the deceased. </p><p>The bus, operated by private company V Kaveri Travels, was carrying 44 passengers and two drivers from Hyderabad to Bengaluru. Around 27 passengers, including the drivers, managed to escape. Most of the passengers were returning to Bengaluru after the Deepavali holidays in Hyderabad and other parts of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.</p><p>Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha confirmed that the bus was carrying 44 passengers and asserted that strict action would be taken against those responsible. Cases have already been registered under several sections of law.</p><p>She clarified that the bus had a valid all-India permit and fitness certificate. </p><p>Anitha also announced that a high-level committee comprising officials from the police, transport, and revenue departments would investigate the incident. </p><p>“There were 39 adults, four children, and two unidentified persons on board. Twenty-three adults, two children, and two drivers survived. Among them, nine are currently under medical care. Including children and adults, 19 people have died. Of the victims, six were from Andhra Pradesh, six from Telangana, one from Odisha, one from Bihar, two from Tamil Nadu, and two from Karnataka. One body remains unidentified,” she said.</p><p>The minister announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh each for the families of deceased victims from Andhra Pradesh and Rs 2 lakh each for the injured. She added that 16 special teams were conducting a comprehensive probe from all angles.</p><p>Kurnool SP Vikrant Patil said an investigation was underway to determine the exact cause of the accident. One of the drivers was still absconding.</p><p><strong>Bus had challans for rash driving</strong></p><p>The bus involved in the accident, registered as DD01 N9490, operated under V Kaveri Travels with a tourist permit issued in Daman and Diu on May 2, 2018, valid until April 30, 2030. </p><p>Officials confirmed that the vehicle had a valid fitness certificate up to March 31, 2027, and insurance coverage until April 20, 2026.</p><p>It has also emerged that the bus had 16 pending challans in Telangana, including for rash and dangerous driving, amounting to Rs 23,120 in unpaid fines. Between January 27, 2024, and October 9, 2025, the vehicle had violated traffic rules 16 times, nine of them for entering “no-entry zones,” in addition to cases of overspeeding and reckless driving.</p><p>The Andhra Pradesh Transport Department officials assured a thorough probe from all angles and said necessary measures would be taken to prevent such accidents in the future based on the findings of the investigation report.</p>