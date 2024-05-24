Alarming levels of antibiotic resistance found in poultry environment in Andhra Pradesh

“Poor animal husbandry practices, especially in poultry farming, significantly contributed to antibiotic overuse. Farmers often administer antibiotics preventatively and for disease treatment, resulting in high levels of antibiotic residues in both food products and waste. Addressing the root cause of antibiotic misuse in the animal farming sector especially poultry is critical for controlling and reducing AMR. World Animal Protection strongly advocates for the effective integration and implementation of animal welfare into national and state Action plans to combat AMR. The time to act is now to safeguard the health and welfare of animals, humans, and the planet”, said Gajendra Sharma of World Animal Protection.