Always present everywhere: Chandrababu Naidu's open letter from jail sparks row

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief Chandrababu Naidu, on Sunday, wrote an open letter from jail, sparking a political row in Andhra Pradesh.

The former CM, who is in jail for a corruption case for over a month, wrote "No one can deface the values and the credibility that I have been preserving for the past 45 years", adding "I may not be among the people now but I am always present everywhere in the shape of development."

Naidu reportedly handed over the letter to his family members who went to visit him in Rajahmundry Jail.

He declared that he was in the hearts of people and no power on earth could distance him from them for even a second. He also expressed confidence that law would prevail, even if it took time, and he would come out with new vigour to work for the people and the state's welfare.

Naidu, in his letter, also stated he was recalling his 45-year public life from behind bars, and stated how he had always worked for the progress of people.

He also made it clear that he had earlier declared in Rajamahendravaram that he would announce the TDP manifesto this Dussehra but would come out to declare the 'full-scale' manifesto.

"Now I am confined in the jail in same Rajamahendravaram. I will soon come out to declare the full-scale manifesto," Naidu said.