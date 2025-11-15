Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
×
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiaandhra pradesh

Andhra attracts Rs 5.2 lakh crore investment pledges in energy sector in two days: Minister

According to Kumar, the investment pledges reflect a decisive shift in investor confidence, reinforcing Andhra Pradesh’s position as India’s fastest-growing clean energy and green hydrogen hub.
Last Updated : 15 November 2025, 05:58 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 15 November 2025, 05:58 IST
India NewsAndhra Pradeshenergy sector

Follow us on :

Follow Us