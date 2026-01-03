Menu
Opposition flags unopposed election of 68 Maha Yuti corporators to Maharashtra SEC

Shiv Sena (UBT) Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Raut said that such a large number of candidates have never been elected unopposed, neither in Maharashtra nor in India.
Last Updated : 03 January 2026, 12:45 IST
