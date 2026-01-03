<p>Mumbai: As 65-plus corporators of the BJP-led Maha Yuti were elected unopposed in the crucial high-voltage municipal corporations elections in Maharashtra, the opposition parties on Saturday flagged the issue to the State Election Commission and accused the ruling coalition of using power of money and coercive tactics were used to force rival candidates to withdraw their nominations.</p><p>This is something unprecedented in the history of Maharashtra politics. </p><p>The SEC has reportedly ordered a probe. </p><p>In this multi-cornered fight, 2,869 seats are up for grabs in 29 municipal corporations in the state including Mumbai. </p><p>According to latest reports, 68 corporators from Maha Yuti were elected unopposed - which include two from BJP, 22 from Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena and two from Ajit Pawar-led NCP. </p><p>The figures emerged on Friday after scrutiny was complete.</p><p>Veteran social and civil rights activist Vijay Kumbhar said: “In the ongoing municipal corporation elections in Maharashtra, nearly 68 candidates across the state have been elected unopposed. Notably, every single one of them belongs to the ruling parties. An unopposed election is not a victory—it is a certificate of fear, pressure, and backroom deals.” </p><p>Shiv Sena (UBT) Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Raut said that such a large number of candidates have never been elected unopposed, neither in Maharashtra nor in India. </p>.RSS no paramilitary organisation; can't be understood by looking at BJP: Mohan Bhagwat.<p>"In Maharashtra, the power of money and coercive tactics were used to force rival candidates to withdraw their nominations. More than 68 candidates being elected unopposed in places like Mumbai, Thane, Jalgaon, Nashik, and Panvel is alarming, as it takes away the voters’ right,” he said.</p><p>“From Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru to Atal Bihari Vajpayee and even Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amit Shah, no leader was ever elected unopposed,” he said alleging corrupt practices. </p><p>Maharashtra Congress chief Harshavardhan Sapkal further said that in a democracy, it is the duty of the Election Commission to conduct elections in a fair, transparent and fearless atmosphere.</p><p>“However, complaints are being received that in these elections, opposition candidates are being pressurised in every possible way and forced to withdraw their nominations,” Sapkal said and referred to the incident involving Legislative Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar. </p><p>“Maharashtra is governed by the rule of law, and the State Election Commission must demonstrate that its backbone is strong,” the Congress state president said.</p>