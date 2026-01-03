<h2>Explained | Why the US is striking Venezuela and what happens next</h2>.<p>The United States has launched air strikes inside Venezuela, sharply escalating a month-long confrontation that Washington says is aimed at drug cartels but which Caracas has condemned as outright “military aggression”.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/explained-why-the-us-is-striking-venezuela-and-what-happens-next-3850356">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Modi govt driving India into ‘Vinash Bharat’: Congress announces MGNREGA protests from January 10</h2>.<p>Accusing Modi government of taking India to ‘Vinash Bharat’ instead of ‘Viksit Bharat, Congress on Saturday announced a 45-day ‘MGNREGA Bachao Sangram’ from January 10 demanding the restoration of UPA-era rural job guarantee law and said it will explore “all options”, including its non-implementation in Opposition-ruled states.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/modi-govt-driving-india-into-vinash-bharat-congress-announces-mgnrega-protests-from-january-10-3850327">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Airplanes, loud noises and column of smoke as US strikes Venezuela after Trump's threats against Maduro</h2>.<p>The US has carried out strikes inside Venezuela, a U.S. official said, as explosions rocked the capital Caracas following months of threats by President Donald Trump against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/airplanes-loud-noises-and-column-of-smoke-as-us-strikes-venezuela-after-trumps-threats-against-maduro-3850244">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Karnataka launches Integrated Command Centre to address man-animal conflict</h2>.<p>The rise in man-animal conflict incidents in 11 forest divisions prompted the Karnataka Forest Department to lean further into technical solution, with the minister inaugurating an Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC) to manage the situation.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/karnataka-launches-integrated-command-centre-to-address-man-animal-conflict-3850407">Read more</a></p>.<h2>'Narco-terrorism': Left parties condemn US aggression on Venezuela</h2>.<p>After the United States on Saturday, carried out "large scale military strike" against Venezuela, the Left parties in India have strongly condemned the "imperialistic" actions and demanded immediate end to US aggression and withdrawal of all its troops from the Caribbean Sea.</p><p><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/narco-terrorism-left-parties-condemn-us-aggression-on-venezuela-3850410">Read more </a></p>.<h2>RBI clarifies validity of Rs 2,000 bank notes, provides steps for exchange process</h2>.<p>Amid confusion on the validity of Rs 2,000 notes, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) issued a confirmation Thursday, stating that it is not illegal, but yes, it has been withdrawn.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/business/rbi-clarifies-validity-of-rs-2000-bank-notes-provides-steps-for-exchange-process-3850208">Read more</a></p>.<h2>14 Naxalites gunned down in encounters in Chhattisgarh's Bastar region</h2>.<p>At least 14 Naxalites were killed in separate encounters with the security forces in Chhattisgarh's Bastar region on Saturday, police said.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/chhattisgarh/14-naxalites-gunned-down-in-encounters-in-chhattisgarhs-bastar-region-3850191">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Political Vendetta? Rumours swirl over delay in Vijay’s farewell film Jana Nayagan</h2>.<p>With only a week to go before the release of Jana Nayagan, anticipation for the actor-turned-politician Vijay’s latest project is sky rocketing.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/entertainment/political-vendetta-rumours-swirl-over-delay-in-vijays-farewell-film-jana-nayagan-3850238">Read more</a></p>.<h2>India's ODI squad for NZ series announced: Siraj makes comeback, Shreyas' participation subject to fitness</h2>.<p>The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Saturday, January 3, announced the squad for the upcoming ODI series against New Zealand starting on the 11th of this month.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/sports/cricket/cricket-news-indias-odi-squad-for-nz-series-announced-siraj-makes-comeback-shreyas-participation-subject-to-fitness-3850399">Read more</a></p>