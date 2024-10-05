Home
Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu inaugurates centralised kitchen in Tirumala

Naidu stayed here on Friday night and offered “Pattu Vastralu” (silk robes) on behalf of the state government to Lord Venkateswara on the first day of the nine-day annual Brahmotsavams.
05 October 2024

