Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu inaugurates centralised kitchen in Tirumala

<p>Tirupati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/n-chandrababu-naidu">N Chandrababu Naidu</a> on Saturday inaugurated the Vakulaamatha centralised kitchen established by the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) on Tirumala hills.</p>.<p>Naidu stayed here on Friday night and offered “Pattu Vastralu” (silk robes) on behalf of the state government to Lord Venkateswara on the first day of the nine-day annual Brahmotsavams.</p>.Andhra CM should apologise to people, says YSRCP chief Jagan after Supreme Court verdict on Tirupati laddu.<p>The CM also launched Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams calendar and diary for 2025. </p>