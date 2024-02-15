Andhra CM Jagan calls volunteers his 'star campaigners', urges them to thwart Oppn's 'propaganda'

Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan had in the past on many occasions accused the volunteers of stealing personal data of the people. TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu was often critical about these volunteers calling them the "eyes and ears" of the ruling party.

Meanwhile, Jagan on Thursday in Phirangipuram formally gave away Seva Mitra, Seva Ratna and Seva Vajra awards to the best village and ward secretariat volunteers. Under the programme implemented for the fourth consecutive year, a certificate, shawl and a badge along with a cash prize of Rs 15,000, Rs 30,000 and Rs 45,000 are presented to the Seva Mitra, Seva Ratna and Seva Vajra volunteers respectively, while medals are also given to the best volunteers of the last two categories.

Addressing the gathering, Jagan applauded them saying they are his "young army:" that has been extending "selfless service with unflinching commitment" and delivering welfare benefits of various schemes "transparently" to the beneficiaries since 2019.

“While the corrupt Janma Bhoomi committees during the TDP rule exploited people seeking bribes for releasing monthly social pensions and benefits of other welfare schemes besides working with nepotism and bias, you are extending selfless service to the poor as my brand ambassadors and future leaders, though working for meagre sum,” he said.

Describing the Janma Bhoomi committees as "ganja plants that destroyed the system", he said that the "biased and corrupt" policies of the TDP ensued its defeat in the 2019 elections.

"In contrast, the volunteers, working like tulasi plants, have revolutionised the delivery system of welfare benefits replacing the corrupt system with a transparent and unbiased way," he said, adding that volunteers will play a key role in YSRCP's victory in the forthcoming elections.

“With your cooperation and dedicated service, the government has been able to distribute funds worth Rs 2,55,000 cr through DBT welfare schemes and Rs 1,07,000 cr through non-DBT schemes in the last 58 months despite Covid-19 blues and reduced revenues from the Centre,” he said.

He urged the volunteers to campaign against the "false and misleading" election promises of TDP and its allies.

"The TDP manifesto, full of false promises, is a mixed version of the election manifesto of other parties, and is likely to be thrown into the dustbin post-elections. The YSRCP election manifesto took birth from the sweat and aspirations of the people," he said, adding that the last 58 months have proved his commitment towards it.

“Being my confidants, you have ensured the delivery of welfare benefits at the doorstep of people all these months and have changed the gamut of village administration. You have also become responsible for the YSRCP victory in all local bodies and bye-elections after 2019. I am sure you will pave the way for its victory in the 2024 elections also with your selfless service,” he told them.

Describing the volunteer system as the "backbone of the welfare programmes", Reddy said the entire country has been observing its functioning with inspiration.

The Chief Minister asked the volunteers to become his star campaigners and also turn the people into another set of YSRCP star campaigners for bringing victory to it, while thwarting the "vicious and malicious propaganda of the jealous TDP and its friendly media".

“TDP is working with the support of foster son, its fully biased-friendly media and with the direct and indirect support of national parties while I am depending on you and God,” he said.

The government, he said, will distribute Rs 392.05 crore as cash awards to 2,55, 464 volunteers as a token of appreciation for rendering "yeoman service" in extending the benefits of various welfare programmes to the people at their doorstep.

The felicitation programme will continue for seven days across the state.

During the last three years, cash prizes of Rs 10,000, Rs 20,000 and Rs 30,000 were presented to the Seva Mitra, Seva Ratna and Seva Vajra volunteers respectively, while the prize amounts were increased by Rs 5,000, Rs 10,000 and Rs 15,000 respectively in the fourth year.

While 2,50,439 volunteers were selected for the Seva Mitra awards, Seva Ratna and Seva Vajra awards would be presented to 4,150 and 875 volunteers respectively.

Apart from felicitating the volunteers, the government will also award special cash prizes of Rs15,000, Rs 20,000 and Rs 25,000 each at Mandal (or Municipality or Corporation), constituency and district level respectively to 997 volunteers.