Andhra CM Jagan lays foundation stone, launches various projects worth over Rs 3,008 crore across state

He said the official machinery is happy to hand-hold the industrialists in transforming into reality the MoUs signed at the Global Investors Summit (GIS) at Visakhapatnam in March last year and added that 7,000 persons will get employment from these units. “We are always with you, ready to support you in your endeavours. Please note that we are just a phone call away to solve any issue that you face in launching your units in the state,” he assured the representatives of various industries, who participated in the programme.

The chief minister appreciated the collectors of 14 districts for extending necessary cooperation in record time to the industrialists who have come forward to set up these industries.

He hoped that the new industries will be inaugurated in the next 6 months to one-and-a-half years contributing to the economic development of the surrounding areas and providing 70 per cent of the jobs to the local people.

CM Jagan also launched the Rs 800 crore Greenlam South Group’s industrial unit at Naidupeta in Tirupati district and the Rs 325 crore cocoa butter and chocolates unit of 42,000 metric tons capacity set up by DP Chocolates at Sri City, which have provided employment to 1,050 and 250 persons respectively.

He has also inaugurated the Rs 4 crore Banana Processing Cluster of the AP Food Processing Society at Brahmanapalli near Pulivendula in YSR district, which will benefit 700 farmers initially.

He laid foundation stones for the Rs 544 crore bio-ethanol unit of Eco Steel India at Jajarakallu in Anantapuram district, Rs 250 crore Everest Steel Bulding unit at Madakasira and the Rs 125 crore United Industries Auto Plastic unit at Gudupalli in Sri Satya Sai district, Rs 225 crore Sarvani Bio Fuels unit at Buddhavanipalem in Bapatla district, Rs 200 crore bio-pesticides unit of the NACL Multichem at Ranasthalam in Srikakulam district and the Rs 200 crore Ravali Spinners unit at Khandavalli in East Godavari district.

These units will provide direct employment to 3,250 persons and indirect employment to some others.