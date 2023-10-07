Andhra CM Jagan objects to ToR of Krishna tribunal, writes to PM Modi

He said in the memorandum that in the earlier meetings, a working arrangement related to the regulation of waters by KRMB was made according to which 512 TMC were to go to Andhra Pradesh and 299 TMC to Telangana out of the 811 TMC allocated to the erstwhile state of Andhra Pradesh.

It is a tripartite agreement signed by the Government of India and the governments of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. The Chief Minister said that he brought to the notice of the Minister of Jala Shakti on Aug 17, 2021 and subsequently on June 25, 2022, to take a judicious decision in regard to the non-maintainability of the complaints lodged by the Telangana government under the law without disturbing the settled allocations by the Tribunals.

“ While this is the situation, the people of Andhra Pradesh are shocked to know about the Union Cabinet approval on Oct 4 for issue of Terms of Reference (ToR) to KWDT-II under Section 5(1) of ISRWD Act, 1956 on the request of the Telangana as per its complaint on July 14, 2014,” he said in the letter.

He appealed to the Prime Minister to intervene immediately and direct the concerned authorities not to proceed further on the terms of reference given to the KWDT-II.