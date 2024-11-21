Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiaandhra pradesh

Andhra discoms agreements are with SECI not with Adani entities

SNV Sudhir
Last Updated : 21 November 2024, 16:40 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 21 November 2024, 16:40 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsAdani GroupAndhra PradeshYSRCPSolar power

Follow us on :

Follow Us