Andhra HC dismisses Chandrababu Naidu's petition to quash FIR against him

The Andhra Pradesh High Court, on Friday, dismissed the petition by TDP chief and former state chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu to quash the FIR against him.
The veteran politician was arrested in connection with a Rs 371-crore skill development scam in the state.
"Profligacy is such an esoteric subject, where investigation has to be carried with utmost proficiency by the professionals. At this stage, where the investigation is on fulcrum of attaining finalty, this Court is not inclined to interfere with the impugned proceedings,” the court said in its order.
