Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiaandhra pradesh

Andhra mulls subsidies for co-working spaces, aims to set up 5 lakh IT work stations by 2029

CM Naidu opined that the future of the present generation totally depends on the latest technology like Deep technology and Artificial Intelligence (AI).
SNV Sudhir
Last Updated : 26 November 2024, 16:00 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 26 November 2024, 16:00 IST
India NewsN Chandrababu NaiduITAndhra Pardesh

Follow us on :

Follow Us