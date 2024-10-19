Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiaandhra pradesh

Andhra Pradesh: ED raids ex-YSRCP MP, linked persons in money laundering case

The money laundering case stems from a state police FIR filed against Satyanarayana and others in a case linked to alleged grabbing of government land.
PTI
Last Updated : 19 October 2024, 07:14 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 19 October 2024, 07:14 IST
India NewsEnforcement DirectorateAndhra PradeshYSRCP

Follow us on :

Follow Us