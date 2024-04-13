JOIN US
Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh girl escapes clutches of child marriage to top intermediate exam

Last Updated 13 April 2024, 09:34 IST

Amaravati: A girl student, who narrowly escaped child marriage, has overcome all odds and topped the first-year intermediate board examination in Andhra Pradesh.

Board of Intermediate Secretary Sourab Gaur on Saturday said G Nirmala from Kurnool district secured 421 marks out of 440 to emerge as the topper.

"From being forced into child marriage by her family and being rescued by district administration last year to topping the intermediate exams, she (Nirmala) has come a long way," said an official statement.

Nirmala aspires to become an IPS officer and work towards abolishing child marriages.

(Published 13 April 2024, 09:34 IST)
India News Andhra Pradesh child marriage Kurnool

