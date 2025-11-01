Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiaandhra pradesh

Andhra Pradesh government announces Rs 15 lakh aid to families of deceased; Rs 3 lakh to critically injured

The Prime Minister’s Office also announced additional relief of Rs 2 lakh for the families of the deceased and Rs 50,000 for the injured.
Last Updated : 01 November 2025, 17:20 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 01 November 2025, 17:20 IST
India NewsAndhra PradeshstampedeAid

Follow us on :

Follow Us