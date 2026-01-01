Menu
India, Pakistan exchange list of nuclear installations

The list exchange took place under the provisions of an agreement on the prohibition of attack against nuclear installations and facilities, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.
Last Updated : 01 January 2026, 09:59 IST
Published 01 January 2026, 09:59 IST
