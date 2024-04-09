JOIN US
Homeindiaandhra pradesh

Andhra Pradesh Guv, CM extend Ugadi greetings

The governor said that Ugadi is a festival of joy and happiness as the new year brings new hope of a bright future.
Last Updated 09 April 2024, 08:43 IST

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Governor S Abdul Nazeer and Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday extended Ugadi greetings to the people of the state.

The governor said that Ugadi is a festival of joy and happiness as the new year brings new hope of a bright future.

"On the happy and auspicious occasion of Ugadi (Telugu New Year Day), I extend my heartiest felicitations and warm greetings to the people of Andhra Pradesh and to all Telugu people living across the world," said Nazeer in a release issued by Raj Bhavan.

He also wished for peace, prosperity, harmony and happiness among all the sections of society.

The chief minister also wished for the prosperity of all the people in the state.

"Ugadi greetings to all the people of the state. I wish for the prosperity of my sisters, brothers, elderly, students and the same for the state," said Reddy in a post on X.

TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu conveyed Ugadi greetings to two Telugu states, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

(Published 09 April 2024, 08:43 IST)
India NewsAndhra PradeshY S Jagan Mohan ReddyJustice S Abdul Nazeer

