Bengaluru to get central drug testing lab, to cut wait time for sample analysis reports

<p>Karnataka could soon have a Central Drug Testing Laboratory to process drug samples faster and flag adulterated or substandard drugs. </p>.<p>Presently, only Kolkata, Hyderabad, Chennai, Mumbai and Kasauli have such laboratories. Most of the samples from Karnataka are sent to Kolkata, causing delays in ascertaining the authenticity of drug samples and filing cases against adulterations or substandard drugs. </p>.<p>The Health and Family Welfare Department has decided to amend the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940, and seek the Centre's approval to accredit the Government Drug Testing Laboratory, located in Jayanagar 1st Block, Bengaluru, as a Central Drug Testing Laboratory. </p>.<p>"Whenever we collect samples which are not satisfactory, violators petition the court asking for tests at the Central Drug Testing Laboratory. Since all our samples are sent to Kolkata for testing, there have been instances when the results have come back after two or even three months. Hence, we decided to approach the Union government," said Harsh Gupta, Principal Secretary (Health). </p>.<p>Once the Centre's approval comes through, Karnataka will also take measures to ensure it meets compliance norms set by the department. </p>.<p>The amendment also proposes first-of-a-kind initiatives like standardisation of documents and empanelment of a third-party institute for assessment of safety standards. </p>.<p>"All retail and wholesale drug dealers will have to maintain records in a format prescribed by the health department. This will help us analyse stocks available and easily retrieve details. It will also help keep a check on sales of recalled drugs," Gupta added. </p>.<p>The third-party empanelment to assess regulatory compliance helps both the department and the sellers, a senior official said.</p>.<p>While it will reduce the manpower burden on the department, it will also prevent any harassment of sellers by drug inspectors, the official added. </p>.<p>Increasing the jail term to life imprisonment for peddling fake drugs and making it a cognisable offence are among the other amendments proposed. </p>.<p>"Serious adulterations and peddling of fake drugs need to be addressed based on the severity and hence we are proposing life imprisonment for a few of them," Gupta<br />added. </p>.<p>Very few states have made amendments to the Central Act. Karnataka will be one of them. The amendment is expected to be tabled in the upcoming legislature<br />session. </p>