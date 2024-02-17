Andhra Pradesh: Poll pot boiling in 'rice bowl' of India

The BJP, buoyed by the nationwide Narendra Modi wave, initially saw promise in Andhra Pradesh. It was a junior partner of the TDP-led government between 2014 to 2018. But the BJP’s emphasis on Hindutva did not work in the state. The lack of strong local leadership and the failure of the BJP-led government at the Centre to grant the Special Category Status to Andhra Pradesh and provide funds for the Polavaram Project stymied its growth in the state. The party’s vote share dropped from 2.20 per cent in 2014 to 0.84 per cent in the state Assembly elections in 2019, when it could not win any seat.

The YSRCP, led by the charismatic Y S Jaganmohan Reddy, entered the fray in 2011 and effectively filled the void created due to the downslide of the Congress after 2014 – promising welfare schemes and riding on the public anger over bifurcation of the state. The regional party had a landslide victory in 2019, winning 151 of the 175 seats and securing 49.95 per cent votes. The TDP could win only 23 seats with 39.17 per cent votes. The Jana Sena Party, led by actor Pawan Kalyan, emerged as a significant player with 5.53 per cent votes and one seat, although its lone MLA later defected to the ruling YSRCP.

Keen to reclaim the lost ground in Andhra Pradesh, the Congress recently roped in Jaganmohan’s sister, Y S Sharmila, to take on the CM and the YSRCP leader. The BJP on the other hand is looking for an ally to gain a foothold in the state. The BJP has an alliance with JSP, which has an electoral pact with the TDP too.

The regional party in Andhra Pradesh aspires to align with the ruling party at the Centre, particularly after the bifurcation that left the state with limited resources. The successive governments in the last 10 years had to rely heavily on borrowing to keep the state running. The opposition argues that the state’s liabilities had touched around Rs 10 lakh crore. The YSRCP government accepted that the total borrowing of the Andhra Pradesh government and the public sector undertakings, both guaranteed and not guaranteed by the state government, stood at a staggering Rs 6,38,217.85 crore, going up from Rs 1,13,797 crore.

The allegations of corruption against the dominant regional players Jaganmohan and Chandrababu Naidu, have also stopped them from going against the BJP.