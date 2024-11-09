Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiaandhra pradesh

Andhra to extend comprehensive WhatsApp governance from March end: IT Minister Nara Lokesh

The minister observed that 100 services will be available by the end of November and in another 90, days students will be able to obtain documents through QR (Quick Response) codes.
PTI
Last Updated : 09 November 2024, 04:00 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 09 November 2024, 04:00 IST
WhatsAppITNara LokeshAndhra Pradesh News

Follow us on :

Follow Us