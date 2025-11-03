As AI becomes more agentic and capable of autonomous, cooperative problem-solving, the question of "excessive agency" becomes critical. (Sharda Tickoo, Country Manager-India & SAARC, Trend Micro)
Autonomous agents that can reason, prioritise, and act across identity, endpoint, and cloud data in real-time – controlled by human analysts – are the future of security operations. (Kartik Shahani, Vice President-India and SAARC, CrowdStrike)
There has been a significant increase in supply chain attacks over the last few years. The strategy has now changed from ‘going after the weakest link’ to going after the link, where with one hack you can get access to multiple organisations. (Gautam Kapoor, MD & Lead – Cybersecurity, Accenture-India)
Security has moved from a supporting element or non-functional requirement to a primary buying criterion. Today, before checking the feature list, people ask, 'Is it safe?' (Sudhakar Singh, Head of Responsible AI, SAP)
Many organizations still see cybersecurity as just a regulatory requirement, not as a way to support the business. (Amrish Kumar Jain- CIO, Tally Solutions)
