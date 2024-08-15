Anna Canteens with meals for Rs 5 back in Andhra, Govt to launch 203 outlets across state

Hyderabad: Anna Canteens, which provide food to the poor for Rs 5, have made a grand comeback in Andhra Pradesh. The canteens that were launched during the TDP's earlier regime were discontinued by the YSRCP government between 2019 and 2024. The TDP, now back in power, has relaunched these canteens.

Relaunching the Anna Canteen at Gudivada on Thursday, the Chief Minister, N Chandrababu Naidu, said that the main aim of these canteens is that the poor should not go hungry.

The Chief Minister believed that the Anna Canteens' Rs 5 per meal greatly benefits the impoverished, daily wage earners, and the labor force. "What more satisfaction do you have than filling the empty stomachs of the poor?" Naidu remarked.

Chandrababu Naidu and his wife, Nara Bhuvaneswari, had their meal with common citizens after declaring the Anna Canteen open at Gudivada. He announced the formulation of an action plan to operate these canteens permanently and without any obstacles.