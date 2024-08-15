Anna Canteens with meals for Rs 5 back in Andhra, Govt to launch 203 outlets across state

Hyderabad: Anna Canteens, which provide food to the poor for Rs 5, have made a grand comeback in Andhra Pradesh. The canteens that were launched during the TDP's earlier regime were discontinued by the YSRCP government between 2019 and 2024. The TDP, now back in power, has relaunched these canteens.
Relaunching the Anna Canteen at Gudivada on Thursday, the Chief Minister, N Chandrababu Naidu, said that the main aim of these canteens is that the poor should not go hungry.
The Chief Minister believed that the Anna Canteens' Rs 5 per meal greatly benefits the impoverished, daily wage earners, and the labor force. "What more satisfaction do you have than filling the empty stomachs of the poor?" Naidu remarked.
Chandrababu Naidu and his wife, Nara Bhuvaneswari, had their meal with common citizens after declaring the Anna Canteen open at Gudivada. He announced the formulation of an action plan to operate these canteens permanently and without any obstacles.
The Chief Minister announced the launch of 203 such canteens throughout the state, estimating a daily maintenance cost of Rs 53 lakh. "The Anna Canteens, inspired by the TDP founder, the late NT Rama Rao, and the popular Dokka Seethamma, are receiving an increasing number of donations," he added.
"I have taken up various programs, but I really feel happy to inaugurate such a great scheme as Anna Canteen, particularly on the occasion of Independence Day," Naidu maintained.
Recalling his initial launch of the Anna Canteen in Gudivada during NT Rama Rao's first tenure as chief minister, Naidu stated that he personally visited Gudivada to relaunch the canteen, in line with the TDP-led NDA government's commitment to ensuring no one goes hungry in the birthplace of the late NTR.
Recalling the great services of the late Dokka Seethamma, who served food to whoever had come to her feeling hungry, he said that this is the reason why Dokka Seethamma remains in the hearts of the people permanently. Naidu announced the relaunch of 100 Anna Canteens on Thursday, promising the reopening of 203 such canteens across the state, including tribal areas, by the end of September.
Each canteen will serve about 350 people, with the number increasing based on the people's response, he added. "We are going to spend Rs 200 crore per annum for the maintenance of these canteens," the Chief Minister said, asking why the previous government had closed them.
For those who come forward to donate to Anna Canteens, an account has been opened with the Chandramouli Nagar branch of the SBI in Guntur with account number 37818165097 ISFCSBIN, he said. Chandrababu Naidu said that his government is available to everyone 24/7 to resolve any kind of issue.